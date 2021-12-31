The Times is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2021.

After a tumultuous 2020-2021 school year featuring school closures and hybrid schedules, Cullman County’s schools returned to a mostly-normal routine after a few bumps in the road in the early fall.

In the Cullman County School System Good Hope Primary, Good Hope Elementary, Good Hope Middle, Good Hope High and Parkside each transitioned to remote learning for a time in August and September due to a large number of students and staff members being absent due to positive cases.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority,” said Barnette in a video posted to Facebook. “Second to their safety, is the ability to facilitate high quality learning for all students. With one-third of the students at these schools being absent and as numbers continue to grow, we must make the necessary steps to continue face-to-face instruction and keep everyone safe.”

Since those schools have returned to their regular schedules, no other schools have needed to close because of the virus.

Masks have been optional for the entire year for the Cullman County School System, and the Cullman City School System has primarily left them optional with the exception of a two-week period in August in which Cullman Middle School and East Elementary School required masks due to an uptick in cases.

“While we respect the choice of parents in regards to masks, these preventative steps are necessary to keep schools open, keep students in school, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said with the announcement of the mask requirement. “We appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation as we navigate through this school year.”

At the time, the two schools saw more than five percent of their student populations absent due to the virus, but after requiring masks for two weeks, that number reduced to less than 1 percent on both campuses.

The state’s schools are still required to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health’s procedures for students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms, such as sending students home who are in close contact with another who is sent home. Students are considered to have been in close contact if they been within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period and were not consistently wearing a mask.

In September, the ADPH did loosen its procedures for those who are sent home due to a close contact. Under the new rule students who are quarantining due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can return to school after seven days if they have tested negative for the disease and have not had any symptoms.

According to the most recent guidance, “If a student remains symptom-free, they may return on day 8 if they receive a negative test. That test MUST be performed on days 5, 6, or 7 following the date of exposure. The close contact MUST present the negative test result to the school before returning. Home COVID tests are NOT acceptable.”

Since those early steps to reduce the spread of the virus among students and staff, schools have avoided any more closures or mask mandates, and the county’s two school systems have reported only a handful of new cases each week.