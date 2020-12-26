Editor’s note: The Times is counting down 2020’s most noteworthy stories as determined by The Times editorial staff.
A bid for a one-cent sales tax increase to pay for school facility improvements across Cullman County failed at the ballot earlier this year.
The tax increase failed by a vote of 56 percent to 43 percent after it was put on the ballot for March’s primary election, ending more than a year of controversy surrounding the tax increase and the county school system’s plans for the revenue.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette originally approached the Cullman County Commission in 2019 with a request for a half-cent sales tax increase to pay for school facility improvements and safety upgrades around the county.
The commission approved the sales tax increase in March 2019, but vocal opposition from mayors and community members — particularly around the unveiling of a $30 million county sports complex that would be built using some of the funds — led the commission to rescind the tax increase a month later and put the one-cent tax increase on the ballot to let the voters of Cullman County decide on its passage.
If passed, the tax would have generated around $10 million in additional revenue per year, with around 77 percent of that going to the Cullman County School System and 23 percent going to the Cullman City School System.
In the months leading up to the vote, Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette held community meetings to make the case for the tax and outlined some of the projects that would be possible with the extra funding.
Those projects included upgraded facilities or new buildings on every campus in the county, as well as security upgrades and a new Cullman Area Technology Academy.
Leading up to the election, Barnette said some of the school buildings that are in use today are 100 years old, and some of the issues around the county have included burst pipes, ruined floors, mold and parts of schools so badly deteriorated students have been moved into mobile units.
He said the system’s small maintenance staff has done excellent work to make sure schools are kept up, but the age of the facilities is beginning to catch up with them.
“They’re bandaging, they’re keeping things afloat as best they can,” he told The Times in February. “But some of these buildings that are 100 years old, they’re gradually catching up to us. I’m afraid of where we’re going to be at in a couple of years.”
Before the referendum, Barnette said the system did not have a backup plan in place in the event that the tax increase failed, and while plans for school consolidation or removing bus routes are not yet on the table, no increase in funding would mean future board members or superintendents could have tough choices to make.
“It probably won’t be this superintendent, but there will be some tough decisions that have to be made,” he told The Times in February. “Because there’s no way with our current funding that we can keep our schools updated like we have right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.