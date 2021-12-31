Christmas Open House shopping

Shoppers walk along the Warehouse District Friday afternoon during the Christmas Open House.

 By Amanda Shavers

The Times is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2021.

Extraordinary pandemic measures might’ve disrupted academics, business hours, and hiring — but in 2021, they definitely didn’t make a negative dent in the public budgets of local governments.

In spite of the withering effects of a sustain global pandemic response, alongside rising inflation and a tightening product supply chain, municipal economies throughout Cullman County saw massive surges in tax-based revenues throughout the year. In terms of how much monthly tax revenue the county’s cities and town took in in 2021, double-digit percentage jumps over last year’s totals weren’t the exception — they were the norm.

Countywide, sales tax revenue growth averaged 15 percent higher, through November of this year, than the same figure for 2020. Except for September (which still reported a 6.6 percent increase), every month this year, in fact, saw double-digit public revenue growth thanks to the sustained surge in the collection of local sales tax.

The biggest revenue jump came in April, a year after the pandemic sent its first disruptive ripple through the national economy. Compared with April of 2020, countywide sales tax growth leapt by a remarkable 35.4 percent. Cullman, Hanceville, and Good Hope all also saw marked 2021 increases on the additional taxes those cities collect from the sale of alcohol.

Local economic development officials have credited the overall increase, in part, to the county’s newly-reported 5 percent population increase since the 2010 Census.

Other factors, most of them linked to the ongoing fallout from the larger COVID-19 response, also are credited with this year’s revenue growth. Major events that were scaled back or canceled last year, like Rock the South, returned in 2021; while early-year retail spending appears to have favored local businesses — a trend that began in 2020 as the uncertainty of the pandemic’s large-scale effects began to kick in.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you