Cullman County’s population continues to grow.

As whole, Alabama’s participation in the Census prevented the state from losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and at the local level, Cullman County saw a 9 percent increase in residents from the 2010 Census’ count of 80,406, with the addition of 7,460 equaling a 2020 population of 87,866.

With the increase in people also came an increase in the diversity of the area. While the county remains predominantly white, it is becoming more diverse. The Black population grew by 1.1%, the Asian population was up .6% and the biggest gain was in people who identified as two or more races. That population was up 5.3% since the last census.

In the 2020 Census, the city of Cullman had the biggest growth in the county with the addition of 3,438 residents from 2010’s count of 14,775 equaling a total population of 18,213.

Hanceville had the second-highest number of new residents with 235, giving the city a population of 3,217.

Good Hope’s population increased by 219 to total 2,483 in the most recent census, equaling a population growth of 9.7 percent.

Baileyton’s 2020 Census county found 649 residents in the town, up 39 from the population of 610 in 2010.

Fairview had an increase of 97 residents from 2010’s count of 446, with 2020’s census finding 543 residents of the town.

Garden City also saw growth, with its 2010 population of 548 increasing by 36 in 2020 to equal a population of 528.

West Point lost two residents in the most recent census, with its population dropping from 586 to 584.

South Vinemont saw the biggest decrease in population over the 10 years between census counts, with its 2010 population of 749 dropping by 191 to equal a 2020 population count of 588.

Dodge City lost 45 residents in the most recent census, with its population decreasing from 593 in 2010 to 548 in 2020.

Colony, the county’s smallest municipality, became a little smaller in the 2020 population count with a population of 264 — a decrease of four residents from 2010’s count of 268.

Berlin, which did not exist as a municipality in 2010, had a 2020 population count of 476.