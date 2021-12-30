The Times is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2021.

Cullman’s parks department capped a busy 2021 as the recipient of a Christmas gift too big to put a bow on. In December, the city became the new owner of Terri Pines golf course and country club, thanks to a direct donation from the family of the late Bert McGriff, an icon of the Cullman business community and the course’s original founder.

Under its new municipal ownership, the sprawling property on the city’s northwest edge will be managed by the Cullman department of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism. Though it’s by far the most high-profile acquisition in the department’s 42-year history, the Terri Pines pickup was only one among several new signs of growth as the city’s park plans took flight in 2021.

Also in December, mayor Woody Jacobs announced that the city would construct a new skatepark as an outdoor parks & rec amenity for local skateboarders. The new skatepark will extend the department’s current parks footprint northward, occupying long-vacant land to connect the adjacent Depot Park with the Cullman Police Department’s headquarters along 2nd Avenue.

Overseeing that and other parks expansions will be a returning familiar face: Nathan Anderson, the city’s former parks & rec director who this month rejoined the department in a return to his previous role.

Still on the drawing board are final plans for the new-construction replacement for the civic center that the city sold to Desperation Church in 2019. Originally announced as an ambitious multipurpose complex to be located on the site of the former Marvin’s home improvement store, the planned venue’s location has since shifted slightly northward onto contiguous city-owned property, closer to the Cullman Aquatic and Wellness Center (CWAC).

As for CWAC itself, the city’s swimming and fitness complex off Main Avenue also got a boost this year with the city’s announcement of a $10 million expansion for the center’s Wild Water park. Approved in April, the upgrades were tentatively revealed with plans to begin construction during the outdoor park’s off season, and include a two-acre addition containing a new 14,000-foot wave pool, as well as four new water slides and other new amenities.

New water features were also in the offing this year for the parks department’s Palomino RV Resort, the city’s 50-site home away from home for recreational vehicle campers. In March, the city approved the addition of an inflatable aquatic obstacle course to help round out recreational offerings at the park, which itself is only a year into operation at the site of the old Burrows-Hamilton Farm property in south Cullman.