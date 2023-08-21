HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College hosted some of the state of Alabama’s top leaders on Monday, Aug. 21, for a grand opening celebration of the school’s Center for Welding Technology and Innovation Center.
WSCC President Vicki Karolewics stated that the theme for the event was “building the workforce.”
“As one of Alabama’s most ambitious community colleges, that is our mission. It is to build the workforce of the future,” Karolewics said.
Gov. Kay Ivey described the $8.8 million facility as a “bright new jewel” in WSCC’s crown. In addition to classroom space, the 30,000-square-foot floor plan of the building features seven robotic welding stations, 81 welding booths, nine chargeable welding simulators, 20 grinding booths, a fabrication area and a plasma CNC table.
In addition to the welding center, the facility will set aside space dedicated to housing six business incubators, which Karolewics predicted would create as many as 98 new jobs and bolster the area’s economy by $25 million through the next eight years.
“Folks, we are literally standing on Ground Zero in the campaign to equip the new Alabama workers and those wishing to renter the workforce with the skills to succeed,” Ivey said.
The new center also will serve to help solidify WSCC’s partnership with Lincoln Electric, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of welding equipment and consumables. The facility makes use of numerous equipment donations from Lincoln Electric, and will soon offer students the opportunity to obtain a robotic welding certificate through the company.
Jason Schmidt, manager of Technical Training with Lincoln, described the value of these types of industry partnerships and the role which they play to ease workforce pressures on such an in-demand career. Citing research from the American Welding Society, Schmidt predicted a national shortfall of nearly 360,000 certified welders within the next four years.
“Whether it was the welded pipe that delivered water into the shower this morning, the car you drove, the bridge you drove across or even the roller coaster you took your family to ride over the summer — welding is all around us. There is a constant need for welding and welders willing to do the work,” Schmidt said.
The event was capped with a testimonial from Anna Reese, a graduate of the WSCC welding program. Reese is currently employed as a welder with Radiation Shielding in Trafford, Ala., but will return to the program in order to obtain a certificate in robotic welding.
“This is a school not only dedicated to student success, but is always finding innovative ways to improve student development,” Reese said.