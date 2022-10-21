Wallace State Community College’s Theatre program is gearing up for its production of “Almost, Maine!” The play by John Cariani, is a comedy/romance comprised of nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical almost-town called Almost, Maine.
The play will be presented on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Garlan Gudger Student Center. Admission is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for students and children under 12.
Staging for the play is arranged as a “black box experience,” said Angela Green, director of the WSCC Theatre program.
“The audience is sitting on stage, up close to the action, so it’s an intimate experience,” Green said.
“It will be a different experience for a lot of the audience members and the actors,” she added.
Green said the students are looking forward to the experience
“We’ve been practicing on the stage and we’re sitting in that audience so they’re getting used to have having an audience that close up,” she said.
Cast members include Taz Whaley of Hanceville as Pete and Jimmy; Ava Solomon of Decatur as Ginette and Sandrine; Kaylie Ellis of Cullman as Sandrine and Ginette; Graham Gilbreath of Vinemont as East and Steve; Kristian Howell of Blountsville as Glory; Annsley Nuss of Addison as Villian; Isabel Newby of Cullman as Marvalyn; Kenzie Walker of Blountsville as Marvalyn; Alex Bragwell of Albertville as Steve and Chad; Tori Dahlgren of Gardendale as Gayle and Hope; Avery Drake of Cullman as Gayle; Isaac Hollis of Oneonta as Lendall; Jay Williams of Decatur as Randy; Kaitlyn (Kit) Smith of Cullman as Shelly; Yvonne Wakaimba of Mount Olive as Deena; Josh Quigley of Arab as Phil; Jess Dawkins of Cullman as Marcy; Emily Sharp of Cullman as Marcy and Rhonda; Marcos Zapien of Cullman as Daniel; Bryson Reed of Guntserville as Daniel; Rayce Clegorn of Culman as Dave.
Other crew members include Kenzie Johnson, and Amanda (Axel) McClendon and Claude Thomas of Cullman, Bethany Sartain of Warrior and Zach Holmes of Hanceville.
For more information about or to reserve a seat for “Almost, Maine!” contact Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu.
