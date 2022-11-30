The Wallace State Community College Fine and Performing Arts program will present its annual Christmas Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center.
The production will feature performances from the Wallace State Jazz Band, Concert Band, Singers, Concert Choir and Allegro Dance Theatre.
“Our students have been preparing for weeks for the Christmas Spectacular,” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State Singers and Choir. “You can look forward to lots of merriment, comedy, good music and your favorite vintage Christmas carols.”
The Allegro Dance Theatre will dance to “The Volga Vouty,” with the Wallace State Jazz Band providing the music.
The Concert Choir will perform by candlelight to “Sing We Now of Christmas” as well as versions of “O Radiant Dawn” and “Silent Night.”
Performances by the Wallace State Singers include renditions of “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays,” “White Christmas,” “Once Upon a Winter Time” and more, all backed by the Wallace State Jazz Band or the Jazz Band and Concert Band combined.
Admission to the Christmas Spectacular is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Other upcoming performances from Wallace State Performing Arts programs include:
- Broadway Night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Burrow Center Recital Hall, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program
- The Robber Bridegroom, March 10-12 at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Wallace State Theatre program
- Dance Showcase, March 23 at 7 p.m., at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Allegro Dance Theatre
- Down by the Riverside: The Roots of Gospel Music, April 13-15 at 7 p.m., at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Wallace State Singers and Concert Choir
- Big Band Dance, April 21 at 7 p.m., at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, by the Wallace State Jazz Band
- Spring Under the Stars, April 27 at 6:30 p.m., at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program
Wallace State’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions in February and March for students planning to attend Wallace State in the Fall of 2023.
For more information about performances or scholarship auditions, contact Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu.
Registration for the Spring 2023 semester is currently underway, with classes beginning Jan. 9 for regular and Mini Term I. Mini Term II classes will begin March 8. Online Flex Start courses will begin Jan. 16 for Flex Start I, with registration from Jan. 14-Jan. 20, and on Jan. 23 for Flex Start II, with registration from Jan. 21-27. Register at www.wallacestate.edu or contact an advisor via Lion Central at 256-352-8238.