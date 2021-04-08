Wallace State’s Horticulture/Agriculture program is currently hosting its spring plant sale. The public is invited to the WSCC greenhouses for the event. Sale hours each week are Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Individuals can purchase a variety of flowers, including petunias; tomato and pepper plants, house plants and succulents, among other selections. Plant trays can be purchased for $10 or individuals for $1.
For more information, contact Jason Bynum at 256.352.8035 or by email at Jason.bynum@wallacestate.edu
Learn more about the program at wallacestate.edu/agriculture.
