WSCC greenhouses

Students work in the Wallace State greenhouse in Jan. 2020.

 By Amanda Shavers

Wallace State’s Horticulture/Agriculture program is currently hosting its spring plant sale. The public is invited to the WSCC greenhouses for the event. Sale hours each week are Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Individuals can purchase a variety of flowers, including petunias; tomato and pepper plants, house plants and succulents, among other selections. Plant trays can be purchased for $10 or individuals for $1.

For more information, contact Jason Bynum at 256.352.8035 or by email at Jason.bynum@wallacestate.edu

Learn more about the program at wallacestate.edu/agriculture.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you