Wallace State Community College responded to a story The Times' published on Saturday, July 1, to express its intentions to keep the campus's genealogy department open and allow public access to its archives.
The Times received this statement from WSSC officials Saturday afternoon.
"Wallace State is not aware of the source of the sign indicating that the Genealogy Department is closed but that sign is incorrect and has been removed. The Genealogy Collection and its materials for research and reference remain open to the public and staffed during regular operating hours. Visitors should inquire at the Library’s main desk for access to this special collection."
On Monday, vice president for students and chief marketing officer Kristen Holmes said WSCC have had no intentions of closing the department or denying public access. It is unclear as to who posted the notice on the genealogy room door last Friday, but Holmes was adamant it was done without instruction from any WSCC officials.
Holmes said anyone wishing to access the genealogy archives located in the basement of the campus library can request assistance from library staff or visit the front desk in the Bailey building.
Genealogy classes have been removed from the upcoming fall schedule and all scheduled continuing education genealogy classes have been cancelled through the end of July.