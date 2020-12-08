The Wallace State Community College Future Foundation raised almost $120,000 for scholarships thanks to sponsors and donors participating in the annual fundraiser for the scholarships program at the college.
“We are eternally grateful to our community, and the businesses and individuals who understand the difference Wallace State education and training can have on the life of an individual, and that has never been more important than in this year of uncertainty,” said Wallace State President Vicki Karolewics. “Thank you, everyone, for your generosity and for opening your hearts to our students. We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of this year’s fundraiser.”
The modified Student Investment Lunch-In took the place of the annual Student Investment Luncheon usually held in the Traditions Bank Arena at the Tom Drake Coliseum with an attendance of around 600. It was instead held at the new Traditions Bank Operation Center in Cullman, with participants driving through to pick up meals catered by Seasoned Catering and the Historic Bakery. About 200 meals were pre-ordered for pick-up by about 30 different sponsors from area business and industry as well as individuals. Another 150 or so meals were pre-ordered for delivery over the next two weeks to Legacy, Gold and Premier sponsors.
The Foundation assists students in many ways, from small gifts that help a student pay for the gas they need to get back and forth to campus and purchase food to larger scholarships that help pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and more.
An online auction was held in conjunction with the Lunch-In, replacing the live and silent auction normally held at the luncheon, bringing in more than $8,000. Many items were donated by sponsors to be placed in the auction.
“Because of the Future Foundation I was able to continue pursuing my college education,” said Ernie Pantoja, a freshman Business Management major. “I’m so grateful and thankful.”
Haley Self-Tumlin was able to complete two degrees at Wallace State with the help of the Future Foundation. She first earned a degree in Engineering Technology and most recently completed a degree in Building Construction.
“The ability to complete both degrees has given me the opportunity to already be hired by an architectural firm in Cullman,” she said. “So, I’m blessed by not just getting money to complete my degrees, but the degrees that I was able to get with your support led to an amazing lifelong career. Thank you so much!”
Applications for students seeking scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year will be open from January 6-March 5. For information about scholarships, contact Cherie Smith at 256-352-8046 or cherie.smith@wallacestate.edu.
The Future Foundation will gladly accept donations. Donors can choose to give to the general fund or choose a specific scholarship fund.
For more information, visit wsccfuturefoundation.org or call 256-352-7842.
