The Wallace State Community College Fine and Performing Arts program announced its upcoming schedule of events for the 2021-2022 season, with the first performance planned for Thursday, Oct. 28 – Broadway Night.
Broadway Night is a student-led cabaret featuring hits from some of the greatest shows of the Great White Way. Music from The Wiz, Something Rotten!, Little Shop of Horrors and more will be performed, all coordinated by Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts students.
Broadway Night will be held at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Admission is a $10 donation.
Next will be the Wallace State Theatre Department’s production of Poe’s Midnight Dreary by Richard McElvain Nov. 5-7. Under the direction of Theatre instructor Angela Green, Poe’s Midnight Dreary hauntingly dramatizes Edgar Allan Poe’s life works. The story is cleverly told through a series of dramatizations of the master’s works, including The Tell-Tale Heart, The Black Cat, The Raven, Annabel Lee and more. These stories are threaded together with the events of Poe’s life as he deliriously remembers them on an anonymous deathbed in a Baltimore hospital.
Devon Campbell will portray Poe, with Tori Dahlgren as Virginia, Poe’s wife. Others in the ensemble include Therese Bozue, Jessica Dawkins, Melinda Marcum, Isabel Newby, Em Sharp, Kenzie Walker, Alex Bragwell, Isaac Hollis, Dylan Self, Kit Smith, Cannon Trimble, and Marcos Zapien. Technical crew includes Zach Holmes, Riley Adams, Kira Brown, and Beatriz Iannucci.
Poe’s A Midnight Dreary will be held on Nov. 5-6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center. General admission is $10, $5 for students and children under 12.
Other upcoming performances include:
The Nutcracker Clara’s Dream, Nov. 19-21 by the Allegro Dance Theatre and Ballet South
Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 9, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs
Jazz Band/Singers Concert, Feb. 10
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by Wallace State Theatre, March 18-20, 2022
Dazzle Me, Disney!, by the Wallace State Singers, April 7-9, 2022
Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 2022
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26
For more information about these and other events contact Jessica Chairez at 256.352.8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu and visit wallacestate.edu/fpa.
