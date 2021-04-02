Wallace State Community College’s Allegro Dance Theatre will present its spring showcase “Futures” on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre. The Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre is located in the Garlan E. Gudger Sr. Student Center on the Hanceville campus. A donation of $5 for admission is suggested.
The spring showcase is an opportunity for students in the Dance program at Wallace State to choreograph and perform their own dance pieces. Performances will range in style from classical ballet to jazz, modern and hip hop.
“It’s really a nice show,” said Brooke Desnoës, Wallace State’s Dance instructor. “You’ll see a little bit of their personality in each piece. It’s really a reflection of the dance program because there’s a little bit of everything in it.”
Most of the students in the Dance program will go on to teach, choreograph or perform dance once they complete their education at Wallace State. Others may use what they learn as they pursue other careers, such as education or psychology.
“They’ve figured out how dance fits into their future,” Desnoës said. “Some of them want to dance, some to teach, some of them want to use what they’ve learned in other careers. One student wants to be a child psychologist and will use dance in her practice.
“It’s very telling of where the future of dance is going,” Desnoës added. “To study dance at Wallace doesn’t mean you have to walk out the door and wear a tutu. It can mean many, many things.”
Desnoës said she’s proud of this group, her first cohort with the college’s new dance program.
“I’ve seen them grow so much over the two years, as dancers and as young people,” she said. “They’re all very talented, but they’re all very responsible and respectful people. They’ve all got pretty bright futures ahead of them, I think.”
The program offers associate degrees with concentrations in Dance Performance and Dance Education and short-term certificates in Choreography and Ballet Pedagogy. Priority registration for the Summer 2021 semester will begin April 13, with classes starting May 26.
Wallace State celebrates the arts during the month of April. Other events planned include the Wallace State Jazz Band’s Big Band Dance on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m., in the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The Burrow Museum also has a couple of new exhibits coming this month.
April is also Community College Month. The college will be featuring a number of alumni in a series of stories and offering other activities. Visit wscccalumni.org/ccmonth21 for more information.
Registration for Summer Semester also starts this month. Priority registration begins April 13. Summer semester features one 10-week term beginning May 26 and two 5-week terms, with classes offered on campus in Hanceville and Oneonta, online, day, evening and weekends.
