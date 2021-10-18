The Medical Assistant program at Wallace State Community College is celebrating National Medical Assistant Recognition Week this week.
Surrounded by students and faculty from Wallace State Community College’s Medical Assisting program, Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail has recognized Oct. 18-22, 2021, as Medical Assistant Recognition Week as he has done for a number of years.
Mayor Nail congratulated the students on entering a field that focuses on caring for others.
“It’s a very compassionate thing,” he said, to work in the medical field. “Just always remember that people are hurting, and some people are scared, so just a nice, gentle hand is so reassuring.”
“And I’m glad you chose Wallace State, because it’s the best around,” he added.
Medical assisting is an allied health profession whose practitioners function as members of the health care delivery team and perform administrative and clinical procedures. With their unique versatility, medical assistants are proving to be the allied health professional of choice for this decade and beyond. Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tracie Fuqua, chair of the WSCC Medical Assisting program, said there were almost 800 medical assistant job listings in Alabama on Indeed last week and she often gets calls from area physicians seeking trained medical assistants.
The Medical Assisting program offers a three-semester certificate option as well as a four-semester degree option. The program accepts new students each fall, with applications accepted from March 1 to June 1 each year. There are no prerequisite classes required before applying, but applicants do need to have an ACT score of at least 17 to apply.
Medical Assistants Recognition Week is designated by the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA). Medical assistants across the country will be recognized during this special week and honored on Medical Assistants Recognition Day, Oct. 20. 2021.
