Wallace State Medical Assisting students and faculty met with Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail as he signed a proclamation claiming Oct. 18-22, 2021, as Medical Assisting Recognition Week. Pictured from left, seated, Molly Murray of Locust Fork, Arionna Brashear of Dora, Jaycie Barkley of Moulton, Mayor Kenneth Nail, Roslee Matlock of Hanceville, Diana Garcia of Cullman; standing, Hannah Wiley of Hartselle, Ava Akridge of Hanceville, Cynthia Sarabia of Cleveland, Aletheia Sanders of Jasper, Bailee Williams of Hartselle, Dusty Ergle of Arley, Anna Parrish of Jasper, Clinical Coordinator Lorie Strane, Vice President for Learning/Dean of Health Sciences Lisa German, Program Director Tracie Fuqua, Riley Wagar of Hanceville, Kayla Shaffer of Cullman, Bryan Fonseca of Moulton, Shonna Carranza of Oneonta, and Brianna Nabors of Bremen. Not pictured: Lilian Henderson of Quinton, Kylie Sellers of Vinemont, Omar Uriostegui or Remlap, and Kashlyn Whisenhunt of Bremen.