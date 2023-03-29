For anyone who loves to be entertained, the Wallace State Alumni Association has the perfect day trips for you to enjoy a day of music and more.
Seats remain for the Alumni Association’s May 16 trip to Nashville for a cruise down the Cumberland River on the General Jackson Showboat, which includes a three-course lunch and entertainment. The “Tennessee Legends” production shares Smoky Mountain stories from Dolly Parton and music made famous by some of the Music City’s legendary Grand Ole Opry stars. The bus will depart from Wallace State at 7:15 a.m., and return around 6 p.m.
The cost of the trip, which includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the General Jackson Showboat, is $177. Visit wsccalumni.org/showboat23 for more information or to make a reservation.
On Aug. 2, a trip to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery will give travelers a chance to see a live production of the Broadway musical “Cabaret.” Set in 1931 Berlin, “Cabaret” follows the story of a young American writer named Cliff and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles, portrayed by Liza Minnelli in the 1972 film.
The cost is $142 per person and includes motorcoach transportation, premium seating and dinner at the Plantation House Restaurant. Visit wsccalumni.org/cabaret23 for more information or to make a reservation.
For information about any of these trips, contact LaDonna Allen at 256-352-8071 or ladonna.allen@wallacestate.edu or visit wsccalumni.org.