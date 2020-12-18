At the annual Christmas banquet at Childhaven, Executive Director Emeritus Dr. Jim Wright was presented with two awards.
The Dot Causey Distinguished Service Award honors an individual or organization that has distinguished themselves in serving the children of Childhaven. Past awards have been given to volunteers, staff members, board members, community leaders, and organizations who have gone above and beyond in their service to Childhaven and her mission. The award is named in honor of the late Dot Causey, who worked at Childhaven for 45 years. Executive Director Gary Hicks presented the award to Wright in appreciation for his 27 years of service as Executive Director.
Wright was also awarded the Network 1:27 Lifetime Achievement Award. Network 1:27 is a national association of Christian children’s homes, foster and adoption agencies, and other Christian family service agencies. Vicki Rhodes, LICSW (Childhaven’s Director of Social Services and Secretary of Network 1:27) presented Wright the award. The award, the association’s highest honor, normally would be presented at Network 1:27’s National Conference, but the 2020 conference was canceled due to the pandemic. The award is given from time to time to agency leaders to recognize their life’s work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.