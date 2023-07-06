Each year, bargain hunters, yard sale connoisseurs, treasure seekers and those who just like to haggle make their way through northeastern Alabama for the biggest yard sale shopping spree in the world. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, a once-a-year, 690-mile shopping trip also known as the 127 Yard Sale, takes place Aug. 3-6, and along with shopping, treasure hunting, and bargaining, there is plenty of sightseeing to do along the North Alabama stretch that begins in Gadsden and travels along the Lookout Mountain Parkway through DeKalb County and into Chattanooga, Tenn.
The World’s Longest Yard Sale offers everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture and dishware to fresh local produce and homemade jams and jellies as well as food vendors and live entertainment. The annual event is also known as the 127 Yard Sale and many shoppers begin at the southernmost start point in Gadsden, taking the scenic Lookout Mountain Parkway to Chattanooga and following Highway 127 all the way north through six states to Addison, Mich. It is estimated to be more than 1,000 vendors in Alabama alone. For a list of single locations and/or small areas with a minimum of 25 vendors each in Alabama, visit 127yardsale.com/major-vendor-stops#alabama. Visit 127yardsale.com/route-map/directions-through-georgia-and-alabama for turn-by-turn directions through the Alabama section.
Created to get travelers off the interstate and into towns and communities located off the beaten path, the World’s Longest Yard Sale takes visitors on a shopping excursion through some of the country’s most scenic areas. The 93-mile Lookout Mountain Parkway has been touted “A Must See” by Reader’s Digest, the National Geographic, and Southern Living magazines, providing a beautiful backdrop to the thousands of roadside sales.
Along with four days of shopping, visitors can experience a slice of real Americana, true southern hospitality, a variety of locally owned restaurants and accommodations and a world of nature, including majestic waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages, state and national parks and preserves. Visit visitlookoutmountain.com/visit/ to plan a trip around the World’s Longest Yard Sale event.
Vendors are typically up and running by 8 a.m. and operate until late in the evening each day of the event. Shoppers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, insect repellent and sunscreen and to bring plenty of hand sanitizer and water. For lodging information, directions, road closures and more information, visit visitlookoutmountain.com/worlds-longest-yard-sale/ or call DeKalb Tourism at 888-805-4740 or Greater Gadsden Area Tourism at 888-565-0411.