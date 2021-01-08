This booking photo provided by Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California shows Miya Ponsetto. Ponsetto, who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel on Dec. 26 , 2020 was arrested Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in her home state of California. She was jailed in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. It wasn't immediately clear what charges she might face.