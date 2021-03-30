Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.