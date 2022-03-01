The trees are tamed and the tarmac is finally smoothed at Cullman Regional Airport, though the recently-finished improvements — including a complete resurfacing of the main runway — don’t mean a lull in all the ongoing project work.
The Cullman City Council adopted a resolution this week authorizing financing for another round of updates and improvements at the airport, contingent on a similar approval from the Cullman County Commission. Overseen by a board that’s jointly appointed by both city and county government, the airport is readying for construction on a new 100’ by 100’ corporate hangar, with the council awarding the low bid of $1,150,304 to Albertville-based Complete Construction, LLC.
Airport general manager Ben Harrison updated Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs and the council at its Monday meeting on the airport’s recent improvement milestones, including the runway resurfacing project that finished in January. The $4 million project required a full demolition and ground-up rebuilding of the 100-foot wide, 5,500-foot long runway — an undertaking that Harrison said will pay off in the decades to come.
“We’ve seen a major change since January 26th, when we reopened the runway,” said Harrison. “We’re looking forward to the next projects — there’s just one project after another. But the runway looks great. Of course there is going to be routine maintenance, as there would be with any surface — but that new base should last us for the next 50 years.”
Jacobs congratulated Harrison on keeping open the lines of communication required to finish another must-do project on the airport’s long list: clearing the visual obstruction posed by trees along the airport’s south end, and enlisting the consent of adjacent property owners.
“Over the years, historically, the paperwork maybe wasn’t quite kept up, so there were a few [property owners] who we didn’t have an easement on,” Jacobs explained. “…Ben did a heck of a job working with the neighbors and explaining everything.”
The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to maintain clear runway sight lines for approaching aircraft, and Harrison said it’s a stipulation that needs no explanation for pilots who, in the past, had flown into Folsom Field at the airport.
“If you’re on the approach, and you’re meeting all the criteria you’re supposed to meet on the approach, you’d lose those lights for about six or seven seconds,” he explained. “It’s the most uneasy feeling in the world. We’re grateful to the airport board, and especially to all of the landowners on the south end who worked with us in getting this done.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Awarded the low bid for supply service for aviation gasoline (Avgas) and Jet A fuel at the airport to Epic Fuels.
- Awarded the low bid of $120,833.50 to AGCOR Steel for building materials for a new municipal recycling center. The council also awarded the low bid of $84,000 to 5 Starr Contracting for labor to construct the center.
- Approved a special event request from Katherine Sharp of the Sonshine Preschool at First United Methodist Church for a 5k run and 1-mile fun run to be held Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- Awarded the low bid of $32,258.17 to Thompson Appalachian Hardwoods for timber service near the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center.
- Awarded the low bid of $40,595 to Freeland Automotive for a single-cab work truck equipped with a long utility bed.
- Awarded the low bid of $47,900 to Artec Tractor and Equipment for telehandler material moving equipment.
- Adopted a resolution updating the city’s hazard mitigation plan.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Feb. 14 regular meeting.
