Approving a $72.5 million budget ahead of the Oct. 1 start of the 2023 fiscal year has been by far the biggest order of business for the Cullman County Commission this month. But as in prior years, with the new budget comes a host of annual renewals; measures to lock in a number of longtime agreements that keep or apply funding to county departments and services.
At its regular meeting this week, the commission signed off on several such agreements, with more to come once it expands into a five-member representative body as two additional associate commissioners come on board later this year. The commission also approved an annual update to the county employee handbook that folds in 11 policy changes passed individually during commission meetings over the past 12 months.
The updated handbook will take effect starting Oct. 1, with the new draft soon to publish online as well as handed out in hard copy to all county employees.
The commission additionally approved the following annual items at its Tuesday meeting:
- A service agreement for 24-hour inmate medical care at the Cullman County Detention Center through Southern Health Partners at a cost of $740,094.96, a three percent increase over last year’s cost.
- Workers compensation coverage renewal through County Risk Services, Inc. for the 2023 fiscal year in the amount of $553,375.31, a figure that represents a 10 percent increase over last year’s coverage cost (though the county’s receipt of $36,000 in dividends, through participation in the coverage pool, somewhat offsets that difference.)
- Signing of the Alabama Department of Youth Services’ agency grant agreement for FY 2023, with Cullman serving as the fiscal agent for juvenile courts in Cullman, Blount, and Jackson Counties. Respectively, those grant agreements will allot to each county $184,340; $73,776; and $69,084.
- Signing of the North Alabama Highway Safety grant for 2023, which reimburses overtime pay for deputies who patrol defined areas with high incidence of traffic fatalities.
- Acceptance of the annual Emergency Management Performance grant for Cullman County EMA in the amount of $2,342.
- Approval of various third-party service contracts for the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS).
In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:
- Recognized retiring road department employee Ronald Park for 26 years of service with the county.
- Authorized EMA director Tim Sartin to apply for a $30,000 grant with the Alabama Department of Public Health, with the funds to be used to cover 100 percent of the purchase cost for supplies and equipment for the Alabama State Mortuary Operations Response Team (SMORT).
- Changed the speed limit along a portion of County Road 1150 to 15 mph.
- Changed the speed limit along a portion of County Road 757 to 20 mph.
- Changed the speed limit along County Road 76 to 30 mph.
- Amended an item from the previous month’s agenda to reflect the commission’s acquisition of GPS service in county vehicles at a lower cost than the originally-approved price.
- Authorize county administrator John Bullard to sign a billing authorization agreement with Infinitech Bridgepay for credit card processing services at county parks.
- Authorized a previously-awarded rail track construction project agreement for Sportsman Lake Park with SDAC Rail Services in the amount of $58,142.72.
- Approved a scheduled service agreement with Trane Heating & Air Conditioning through group-purchasing servicer Omnia Partners for HVAC system maintenance at the detention center, at a cost of $41,784, as well as building automation system services at a monthly cost of $3,813.25.
- Renewed for one year a maintenance agreement with Johnston Technologies, Inc. for battery backup for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $5,484.
- Declared surplus a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, to be donated to the state probation office in Cullman County.
- Declared surplus a 2007 Ford Explorer from the sheriff’s office, to be donated to the Town of Colony.
- Awarded a standing bid for cold laid plant mix to Advanced Asphalt Products, LLC.
- Awarded a bid for fog & scrub seal to be applied along county roads to Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions.
- Awarded a standing bid for placement of road surface treatment to Charlie E. Watts Inc.
- Awarded a standing bid for road micro surfacing to the Whitaker Contracting Group.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Hidden Hills subdivision, a major subdivision containing 58 lots located along County Road 2120.
- Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Johnny’s Junction subdivision, a minor subdivision containing three lots located along County Road 1763.
- Authorized The Link of Cullman County to hold a Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of the county extension / Board of Education building on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.