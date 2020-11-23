With Cullman County seniors still not allowed to gather at the county senior centers, the Commission on Aging and the Cullman County Parks and Recreation Department are waiving entrance fees for them at the Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park for three days in December.
"We have been trying to do all we can do for our seniors, they have been isolated," Jamie James with the Commission on Aging told the Cullman County Commissioners on Thursday night. "Hopefully, we might do a surprise for them on coming in; something to lift them up because a lot of them are really struggling."
The $10 per vehicle entry fee will be waived for people 60 years old or older on Dec. 18, 19 and 20.
"This way, loved ones inside seniors’ own social bubble can celebrate together, make everlasting memories, and receive much needed social interaction," Commission on Aging Director Dusty Baker posted on Facebook.
