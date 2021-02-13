A winter storm watch will take effect Monday afternoon for Cullman County, and is projected to last at least through Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued the notice Saturday ahead of an approaching Arctic system that’s expected to move into the region late Sunday into Monday. Some northwest Alabama counties will fall under the watch beginning Sunday, with the remainder of north Alabama — including Cullman County — falling under the watch beginning Monday at 3 p.m., according to Cullman EMA director Phyllis Little.
Forecasters currently anticipate a possibility of “heavy mixed precipitation,” including “snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch,” across the winter storm watch area.
NWS officials are advising that temperatures are likely to plunge below freezing on Monday and remain there until Wednesday morning. That could create conditions for accumulating ice on roadways, power lines, and other outdoor surfaces.
The weather service expects precipitation entering the area to change over to freezing rain and sleet sometime between late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The precipitation also may be mixed with, or change over, to snow for a period Monday night.
Little said Saturday that the forecast could change, and the timing could shift, as the system draws closer. Little advised area residents to stay up to date on local conditions via the Cullman EMA app (available at app stores for both Apple iOS and Android devices), as well as on Facebook @CullmanCountyEMA.
“It’s still kind of fluid, in terms of when and how much to expect,” she said. “As of now, it still looks like this is not going to be a major event — though it’s significant enough to remind us that we do need to prepare for a major event.
“But the possibility of power outages is there, and the possibility of icing on roads and bridges is there. Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday, which means they’ll stay below freezing all day Tuesday. Whatever precipitation we do get as the weather moves in, it’s likely that it’ll stick around.”
Counties that will fall under tomorrow’s 3 p.m. winter storm watch include Cullman, Morgan, and Madison counties, as well as Moore, Lincoln, and Franklin counties in southern Tennessee. The watch will take effect on Sunday evening for Lawrence, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Limestone counties in Alabama.
