They’re tentative on the precise, hour-by-hour timing, but National Weather Service forecasters are cautioning residents of Cullman and other north Alabama counties to prepare for a fast blast of snow and bitter cold arriving during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.
On Friday, NWS upgraded its previous winter weather advisory for Cullman County to a full-scale winter storm warning, expressing confidence that a rapidly-moving cold front will create conditions for possible widespread snowfall of between 1-2 inches, with significantly more accumulation possible in isolated areas where bands of precipitation linger.
Warm daytime temperatures Friday are expecting to plunge below freezing as a well-organized front of rainfall moves into north Alabama this evening. As temps fall below freezing, the rain is expected to change over to snow, potentially creating hazardous road conditions for travelers. Strong straight-line winds of 20-25 mph (with gusts between 35-45 mph) also could create the potential for some power outages overnight, the weather service added.
Across the wider north Alabama region, overall snow totals are forecast to fall between 2-4 inches, with some areas reaching into southern middle Tennessee possibly receiving up to 5 inches.
The winter storm warning for Cullman County remains in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday, with a separate wind advisory effective until noon Saturday. Even after those expire, Saturday’s weather could create hazards that extend into the overnight hours leading into Sunday: Evening temperatures on Saturday are forecast to dive into the low 20s or even the teens in some areas, with wind chills making the frigid cold feel even colder.
Highs on Saturday aren’t expected to rise much above freezing, meaning areas of snow accumulation may continue to pose travel hazards in some areas throughout the day and into the evening, as any lingering ground moisture will re-freeze by nightfall.
Stay up to date on the latest weather advisories and warnings for Cullman County and north Alabama at www.weather.gov/hun/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.