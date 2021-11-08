On November 3, students from the various city and county schools met at the Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman for the FCCLA County Sweet Potato Cook-off. The Cullman Sweet Potato Growers Association, Farm City, Pat Floyd, Doris Patterson, and the Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. The sweet potato cook-off had four categories, including casseroles, bread, pies, and desserts.
Winners in the sweet potato casserole were Shelby Thompson from Vinemont placed 1st, Kaitlyn Parker from Holly Pond placed 2nd, Emile Hoffman from Vinemont placed 3rd, and Emma Self from CATA placed 4th. Winners in the sweet potato bread category were Emily Glover from Fairview placed 1st, Alexus Wells from West Point placed 2nd, Berkely Gable from Vinemont placed 3rd, and Lauren Quebedeaux from Good Hope placed 4th. Winners in the sweet potato pie category were Nathan Butler from CATA placed 1st, Piper Stricklin from Cold Springs placed 2nd, Joshua Vickery from CATA placed 3rd, and Jacie James from Vinemont placed 4th. Winners from the sweet potato desserts category were Maggie Barnett from Cullman placed 1st, Rebecca Baggett from Cold Springs placed 2nd, Ella Kate from Holly Pond placed 3rd, and Ashley Barren from Good Hope placed 4th.
The sponsors and schools that participated were Mrs. Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Mrs. Amie Veal from the Cullman Area Career Center, Mrs. Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Mrs. Caitlyn Bowling from Cullman Middle School, Mrs. Makena Edge from Fairview High School, Mrs. Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Mrs. Amy Chambers from Hanceville, Mrs. Amelia Burke from Holly Pond, Ms. Renee Lee, and Mrs. Tammy Whittle from Vinemont High School.
