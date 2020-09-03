HANCEVILLE — Jeremy Hogan couldn't keep the pride out of his voice.
After all, the Saving Forgotten Warriors founder has put a lot of time, energy and effort into his most recent project: A transitional home for veterans in need of a helping hand readjusting to the civilian world.
On Wednesday, Hogan unveiled the nearly finished product — the duplex is scheduled to be completed by the end of next week — to a gathered crowd that included Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail.
To put it simply, it was a lot of hard work for Hogan.
The easy part came when asked to reflect on what he and his SFW team had accomplished.
"Before we started this, I didn't really know the depth of what I was getting myself into," Hogan said. "Nobody had even thought about COVID. And we got going right before COVID. When that hit, it put us in a bind with fundraising and workforce. We're all volunteers here. My wife and I have spent 350, 400 hours on this one side. Seeing it almost done today ... it's absolutely everything I thought it would be. Everything here is new from the electrical to the plumbing. Everything except for the brick and frame. We shouldn't have any problems with upkeep anytime soon.
"We wanted something that would look comfortable and be comfortable for the people living here, and that is what we got. I'm blown away by how it's turned out."
The project has come a long way since its ribbon-cutting back in June.
According to Hogan, the whole house was "gutted and ready to go" at that juncture.
"Since then, we've spray foamed, put the walls up, trim up, flooring in, ceiling. I'm tiling the bathroom now," he said. "It's been a lot of work since then."
All that's left to do, according to Hogan, is put in countertops, as well as vanities for the bathroom and wall lockers for the bedrooms. When all is said and done, the whole structure will house 14-16 beds.
As for what's next?
Well, Hogan plans to open additional housing locations elsewhere in Cullman County.
In fact, his next project is already in the works.
"We've been blessed with an opportunity from Hanceville Nursing Home," he said. "They've offered us a home on their property, but we have to move it. So that's what's next for SFW."
Hogan put in a lot of grueling hours at the Hopewell Road location but also recognized plenty of others for their dedication, support and charity as well.
At the end of the day, it's the mission of the Saving Forgotten Warriors that makes everything worth it.
"I’ve never been more excited in my life doing anything," Hogan said. "This is a volunteer thing for us, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I had veterans come in and work on this house who have been through my program. One of them last night was here until 12. And when he got done and I was telling him thank you for coming, he looked at me and said, ‘If this would have been available when I got out, I wouldn’t have the problems I have now.’ That’s huge. That’s what we want to fight for. We want to help save lives and get these people back on their feet. These men and women who join the military are not your typical people. These people are risk takers and willing to go out and make change. If we can get them back on their feet, that’s all that matters."
For more information, visit savingforgottenwarriors.com.
