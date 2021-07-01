With Independence Day falling on a Sunday this year, that means there is a whole weekend full of events to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday.
The events kick off on Friday night with Fireworks over Cullman at Heritage Park. After a drive-in event last year, visitors will be allowed in Heritage Park to watch the show this year, and the fireworks will begin around 9 p.m.
July 4 will have several events to choose from in several of Cullman County’s municipalities.
Smith Lake Park’s annual Fireworks and Music Festival will be an all-day event on Sunday, with festivities beginning at 9 a.m. and ending after a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The $5 entry fee for the day will allow visitors to browse through arts and crafts, sample food from local vendors and hear plenty of live music. The park’s beach area and pool will be open, and festival goers can also pay extra to play miniature golf or rent kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.
The full entertainment schedule can be found at facebook.com/smithlakepark
The 20th Annual Freedom Festival in Fairview is also set for Sunday, with live music from the First Baptist Church of Fairview’s worship team beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.
Good Hope’s third Faith, Family and Freedom Firework Extravaganza will be hosted by the Branded by Christ Cowboy Church in Good Hope Municipal Park on Sunday. The church will be hosting a horse parade at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks following at dark, and admission to the event is free.
The town of Colony will also be hosting an Independence Day event, with three tournaments set to take place in the town’s park. The cornhole and horseshoe tournaments have entry fees of $25 for two-person teams to have a chance to win a $100 grand prize, while a kickball tournament will be free for all who want to enter. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and will run into the night, when a fireworks show will end the festivities.
