Chris Chambers was mowing grass at J.B. Pennington High School when he got the call that changed the course of his life and career as an educator.
“It was the beginning of the summertime, and I was the baseball coach there,” he recalls. “Billy Coleman, who was [Cullman County Schools’] superintendent at the time, called me while I was out there mowing. He said they were interested in interviewing me for a job.”
The job turned out to be the principal’s position at the Cullman Child Development Center, the county school system’s K-12 school for exceptional and special-needs students. A couple of weeks passed, and Chambers — out mowing once again — got a followup call from Coleman to offer him the job. He accepted, and has spent the past 11 years in what may be one of the most unique principal’s roles in Cullman County.
“Being principal at CDC is really a lot like being a pastor at a church,” says Chambers, who’s retiring after leaving the school, he hopes, better than he found it.
“Cullman County has been great to me,” he says. “People here have gone above and beyond to make an outsider feel like they’re at home. The things we accomplished, the personnel, the changes to the climate and culture of the school — I feel like we succeeded in all of that. We improved services. We improved the overall outlook of the school. It took a lot of professional development and a lot of training … and telling people ‘yes’ more than I told them ‘no.’”
Chambers anguished over the timing of his retirement, deciding finally it made sense to leave the school’s immediate future in the hands of its capable staff.
“It was a good time for it,” he says. “I prayed about it a lot. Everything is really stable at the the CDC right now. The leadership is there, the services are there. I knew what to expect if I retired now, and the overall goals that were set out over ten years ago — those were accomplished. and it was because of the people there — from the office staff, to the aides, to the teachers, to the nurses, to the bus drivers, bus aides … really everyone.
“The security of the school is better now. It’s more aesthetically pleasing than it was before. and the partnerships and collaborations with the community are strong. It used to be that the CDC was a ‘place.’ Well, now it’s a destination. It’s a service, and there’s value in the people and their skillsets, and I can’t say enough about the skillsets the people at the CDC have to meet the needs of students and their families.”
During the lockdown days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chambers made waves (and music) by picking up a guitar and reaching out to at-home students online, strumming out birthday greetings as a way to keep open the lines of remote-learning communication. Though the singing principal was an instant hit with the kids, negotiating the pandemic, says Chambers, proved invaluable as a learning experience for faculty and staff.
“We used every form of social media that we could,” he says. “We kept up with kids’ birthdays and found a way to make it personable. Having rapport with parents was part of our delivering services, so when we’d have a birthday, we’d video me playing the guitar and singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the kids — but really, that was just us being a resource and being ‘there’ when we couldn’t be there in person.
“Parents,” he explains, “aren’t expected to be experts in all the facets of online learning and keeping track of how to manage teaching roles from home. So I met with our teachers, and I told them, ‘Let’s not do seven or eight different [online] things; let’s pick out three different modes of communication to deliver services, and let’s get really good at those … It really improved our teaching, and it definitely improved our appreciation for that face-to-face interaction. Overall, I know that COVID helped us improve our services.”
Chambers already has embarked on his new post-education career: teaming with Guntersville-based technology provider Ameritek as a business accounts representative.
“The only way to grow is to re-root, and I’m looking for that growth,” he says, “but I always tell people: ‘STC’ — or ‘subject to change.’
“Do I see myself back in education one day? Maybe. I left a very successful coaching career to come to a new place, and stepped through a door,” he adds, reflecting on his 27-year career in education — including 15 years at J.B. Pennington, his own high school alma mater. “I tell people that God was pulling me through that door to come here in the first place, and it was Billy Coleman who was pushing me through it. I couldn’t be more grateful for what an opportunity it turned out to be.”