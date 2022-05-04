HOLLY POND — Despite their contract with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office ending in October, the town of Holly Pond continues their search for a township deputy.
Last month, Sheriff Matt Gentry and Mayor Carla Hart agreed that despite some concerns and push back from several residents, the town did indeed wish to honor the majority council vote from October to have a township deputy provided from the CCSO.
Concerns over the town opting out of a contract renewal has caused hesitancy by the sheriff’s office to up-end deputies schedules. That, combined with staffing issues, has made for a more narrow field of candidates willing to take on the position.
Recognizing these concerns, Councilman Charles Holcomb, who voted ‘no’ to a deputy in October, stated that he would hate to see a deputy only serve three or four months and then have the situations change, but also wishes to see the council’s vote fulfilled.
“The town voted for a deputy, and wanted a deputy so that’s what we would like to see happen,” Holcomb said.
Speaking by phone with The Times Monday night, Gentry said that the CCSO were actively attempting to fill the position, but that it “takes a very special candidate to serve as a township deputy”.
“A few weeks ago I spoke with the mayor and we began fulfilling the contract. We started the search for their township deputy. But, we’ve also had several internal moves and shifts. We are currently seeking internal applicants to fill that role,” Gentry said.
Council members stated that while they are still willing to follow through with the contract, they were hopeful that the topic would not need revisiting with Councilwoman Gladys Wisener stating that “we’ve beat this mule to death.”
In other business, Hart announced the Holly Pond Concert Band in conjunction with the Cullman Area Technology Academy would be hosting the Pops in the Park event May 14 at Governor’s Park.
Performances from Welti 5th grade and Holly Pond 6th grade bands will lead into the Holly Pond High School Concert and Jazz bands.
Food will begin being served at 4 p.m. and a group of teachers and members of the community will be performing classic rock and country cover songs beginning shortly after at 4:30.
Welding and machining demonstrations from CATA along with projects from the Holly Pond Art and Agriculture Departments will also be on display until the event’s end at sundown.
The council also:
Approved for Hart to pay up to $2400 to Computer Services Network for the installation of a new computer system in the town hall including an additional purchase of the QuickBooks financial software.
Approved a request from the Holly Pond Fire Department to use Governor’s Park to host a “fun and demo day” for the public to attend on the projected date of July 30th.
Approved a request from Hart to seek pricing quotes for the purchase of an electronic sign at town hall.
Reminded those in attendance of the Holly Pond Lions Club Pancake Breakfast taking place on Saturday, May 7 at 6 a.m.
