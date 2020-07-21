WEST POINT — The storm shelter located next to West Point’s town hall will soon be easier to access after the West Point Town Council approved the paving of the area surrounding the shelter.
During Monday night’s council meeting, West Point Mayor Gerald Schafer said the town received a quote of $15,610 for the work from Quality Paving, and they offered the same price of $2.01 per square foot for any additional work that the council wanted.
He said the company previously worked for the town to pave its walking trails.
“He did a really good job on that,” he said.
Councilman Timmy Smith said he was for the idea of paving because it would make getting to the shelter easier for all of the town’s residents.
“I think it’s needed, I really do,” he said. “When you start trying to get a wheelchair, it’s pretty much impossible.”
Schafer said the town recently received $12,000 from the Cullman County Community Development Commission for the purpose of paving around the storm shelter, and he offered the idea of adding additional funds to the project to pave some more of the area.
He said he would like the town to add $6,000 of its own funds to make the total cost $18,000, and Councilman Frankie Jones suggested an increase of the cost to no more than $20,000 to make sure the town can get the paving it needs.
“If you spend the $18,000 like you’re planning on, you’re well covered,” he said. “If there’s something else comes up, a little spot of something, you’ll be covered on that too.”
