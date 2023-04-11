West Point resident Lauren Godbee is organizing the town's first "5K Sensory Fun Run" — scheduled for Saturday, April 29 — as a way to raise funds to repurpose an unused classroom at West Point Elementary, into a sensory gym for students with special needs.
Godbee knows from first hand experience how beneficial sensory equipment can be to students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). When her six-year-old son, Grant, received a diagnosis three years ago, Godbee said he was only able to say a handful of words and struggled with age appropriate tasks such as picking up small objects and dressing himself. At the recommendation of his psychologists, Grant began receiving speech, occupational and applied behavioral analysis therapy sessions at Theraplay — a local pediatric sensory gym that provides speech and occupational therapy services to help children acquire and improve skills needed to live as independently as possible.
"Now he can do all of those things, he is speaking in full sentences, he is reading books just like the other kindergarteners in his class. It's amazing, the results that we have had just from Theraplay," Godbee said.
Godbee said her son, like many children with ASD, suffer from a heightened response to sensory input and is among the estimated 50 to 70% of children with ASD who also have been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She said this combination can result in students easily becoming overwhelmed and is hoping the sensory gym she is planning will give students a calming space to step away from the stimuli found inside of their classrooms.
"His brain is just constantly going 90 to nothing because of his ADHD, he can't can't even comprehend what he is thinking sometimes because his brain is just working too fast and then you throw the over stimulation he experiences from the ASD on top of that. That's what the sensory gym is for. It is to help calm those sensory overloads and help calm their minds down and calm their senses so they can go back to class and actually be able to function," Godbee said.
After becoming aware, through her discussions with her son's Special Education instructors, that West Point did not have any type of sensory equipment. Having witnessed the benefits sensory gyms can provide to children, both with and without developmental disorders, Godbee began reaching out to school administrators, offering to donate the time and materials needed to install the equipment.
"I want to advocate for not only my son, because this will benefit my son, but it will also benefit the nuerotypical children if they are having a bad day, or maybe they had loved one pass away, or if they are just not really feeling school that day, this gives them a quiet and safe environment for them to gather their thoughts," Godbee said.
She learned of two extra classrooms, currently being used as storage during the school's cafeteria expansion project, and was given permission to repurpose them once they became available. She also reached out to West Point Council member Ashlee Phillips, who suggested incorporating the fundraiser into the Town of West Point's annual Day in the Park event.
Food trucks, inflatables and various vendor booths will be available throughout the day leading up to the beginning of the race which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with participant being outfitted with glow-the-dark necklaces and bracelets. Participants of all ages, with any level of ability, are encouraged to participate and children with special needs will have their registration fees waived (a $10 fee will be added if they would like to receive a t-shirt), with all proceeds going directly to the purchase of sensory equipment for West Point Elementary.
Registration fees to participate are:
- Children (without receiving a t-shirt) - $20
- Children (receiving a t-shirt) - $25
- Adults (without receiving a t-shirt) - $25
- Adults (receiving a t-shirt) - $25
Phillips said she recently spoke with representatives with Align Alabama — a local chiropractic office — who plan on donating several wobble cushions to be used in the classroom and is planning to work with local Alabama State Representative Tim Wadsworth to secure additional grant funding to further develop the classrooms.
Godbee said she regularly encounters parents and grandparents alike who, like herself, had previously been unaware of the benefits this type of therapy can have for children with developmental disorders and is hoping the event serves as a platform to raise awareness to members in the community who could benefit from these services.
"I see a lot of grandparents who are raising kids and they have the same problems. Even I, as a young adult, didn't even know half of these services were available or were out there and for older adults they really don't know. They don't do social media or know how to google things. I would just like for them to know these resources are available to them," Godbee said
She is also hoping parents from other communities become inspired by her efforts and push to create similar events to outfit schools across the state with their own sensory gyms.
"I would love to see every school have this, especially Cullman County and Winston County and all the surrounding counties around here. Obviously I can't physically do this at every school myself but I would love to see someone from other communities rise up like I have and have these types of fundraisers and get it going and if I can help them do that in anyway I would be more than happy to."
For more information contact Godbee at 256-303-7877.
Online registration forms can be found here.