WEST POINT — West Point’s elected officials will be sworn in to their new terms on Nov. 2 at West Point Town Hall.
Mayor Gerald Schafer shared some of the details of the ceremony with the members of the West Point Town Council during Tuesday night’s meeting, and asked Town Attorney Dan Willingham to administer the oaths.
Refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the council and mayor will take their oaths of office at 6 p.m.
Everyone on the council ran unopposed during August’s municipal elections. Schafer will be joined by current council members Darion Daniel, Frankie Jones, Steve Link, Ashlee Phillips and Timmy Smith for four more years.
In other business, Frankie Jones asked the council to consider hiring a part-time assistant clerk to help take some of the work load off of Town Clerk Joann Jones and fill in if she can’t be in the office.
He said the town has usually had an assistant clerk in the past, and Joann Jones could be part of the process of looking for someone.
“I think it would be good,” he said. “Let her pick who she wants, and that way she can train them.”
The rest of the council agreed, and Schafer said the council can begin looking for anyone who may be interested in the job and how much they might want to get paid for the work.
“We can look into that,” he said.
In her report to the council, Jones pointed out the town’s newly installed brick signs and said she was happy with the way they turned out.
“I just want to say the signs on the road look wonderful,” she said.
The signs, which were originally approved by the council last year, were recently installed in front of the town hall and park. Another brick sign was approved by the council in May to be installed to mark the town limits on Alabama 157.
Schafer also gave an update on the planned project on County Road 1141. The council approved the paving of a 1.9 mile stretch of the road — running from County Roads 1246 to 1117 — during last month’s meeting, and Schafer said Good Hope Contracting is set to begin work this week.
If the weather remains good, the project could be completed by the end of the week, he said.
