A proposal to increase interest in the arts among younger students has landed the West Point Theater Department a $20,000 grant from the Alabama Arts Education Initiative.
Theatre Director Kimberly Harbison said that their proposal to host a series of workshops at West Point Middle and Harmony schools was inspired by Cullman High Schools Theater Department, from whom they received assistance during the application process.
Instructors within the theatre department, as well as leading student actors and singers, will coach younger students on basic acting techniques, choreography and songs that have led to the success of the high school’s program.
Plans for the workshops during the summer season are up in the air due to a lack of air conditioning in some of the facilities. Harbison said that it may be pushed back to later in the summer or early fall to allow for cooler temperatures.
The program will culminate with the workshop participants performing in a junior production of a major Broadway musical this fall.
Harbison was able to attend the Alabama Art Summit event and will be attending the Broadway Teacher Workshop event in New York designed to provide educators an opportunity to broaden their knowledge of every aspect that goes into putting on a major production.
“We are excited and feel blessed to receive the AAEI grant funds for the 2022 school year, as it will allow our musical theatre program here at West Point to continue to grow as we have funds to produce an additional musical for the upcoming school year and provide much-needed stage lighting in our school auditorium. Most importantly, it allows us to provide additional opportunities for younger students in our community to showcase their unique talents and abilities in the arts. We would like to extend special thanks to Wayne Cook at Cullman High School for his assistance with the grant application process,” Harbison and husband and fellow director Jimmy said in a statement to The Times.
