Despite a notice discussing the potential termination of postal service, West Point residents will not experience any interruptions in their mail delivery.
The letter, which was sent to 15 residents living on County Roads 1000, 1125 and 1126 states, “We are contacting all residence in this area because of the road issue of excessively large potholes. The Cullman County Road Department does not service the roads in your area.”
Stating the conditions were causing damage to carrier vehicles, the letter encouraged home owners to make repairs to the roads in front of their properties and asking for repairs to be made by April 25 to avoid an interruption of mail delivery.
Debra Fetterly, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist for Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, said that while the letter did originate from the Vinemont Post Office, the employee who sent the letter was not aware the District Consumer Affairs Office was responsible for the preparation of all official correspondence. Fetterly said recipients should disregard the first letter.
“...bottom line, residents will continue to receive mail delivery. Official notification of any action would be written on official letterhead from our District Consumer Affairs Office in Birmingham,” Fetterly said.
Fetterly is awaiting news from the District Office regarding a written notification to consumers that mail delivery will continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.