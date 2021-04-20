WEST POINT — The West Point Town Council received a clean sewer report and set rates for the town’s youth football league to use its facilities during Monday night’s council meeting.
Living Water Services President Grady Parsons presented the town’s annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report to the council, and spoke to its members about the town’s score on this year’s report.
The report is required each year by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and it serves as a sort of report card for sewer systems. In the report, sewer systems are graded on several different categories of the wastewater plant’s performance, with a 783 being the highest score possible.
As in golf, a lower score on the report is better, and West Point’s sewer system only scored a 40 out of 783, which means the system is in good shape, Parsons said.
He said the 40 points all came in the same category — the age of the sewer treatment plant — and all of the seven other categories received a perfect score of 0.
West Point’s sewer plant was built in 1975, which means it receives the highest possible score in that category, but perfect scores in all of the other sections indicate that the age of the plant is not affecting its performance, Parsons said.
“It serves the town well and the school,” he said.
The council also discussed the rate that it would be charging its youth football league to use the park and facilities for 2021.
Members elected to keep the fee the same as previous years, charging the league $5 per player, and also voted to waive last year’s fee after it was unable to get off the ground due to COVID-19.
Mayor Gerald Schafer said the league uses electricity for the lights, along with using the fields, bathrooms and the ice machine in the concession stand, and while the fee charged does not cover all of the expenses, the council is willing to take the loss to support the town’s sports leagues.
“That’s just part of helping the community,” he said.
