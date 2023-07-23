WEST POINT — Based solely on recent temperatures, it would be difficult to wrap one’s head around the fact that the days of summer are quickly coming to an end for Cullman area students. But with just more than two weeks until children make their return to the classroom, the town of West Point has been preparing an event in hopes of making the transition a bit less painful.
The West Point Back to School Bash will be an all-day event, scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the town’s municipal park.
The budget for the event — which was approved by the town council on Monday, July 17 — was bolstered by the hefty addition of a $2,500 Tourism Grant secured by State Representative Corey Harbison. Councilmember Ashlee Phillips spoke with The Times on Tuesday, July 18, and said a matching contribution from the town brought the total for the event up to $5,000.
She said students and their families will be able to come and go throughout the day enjoying a line-up of live musical performances and working off any remaining summer energy by playing several inflatable games. If the heat becomes too much, kids will have the opportunity to cool off by taking a turn on the two water slides which will be set up in the venue.
With a handful of local food trucks on board, parents will also be able to incorporate the event into their evening dinner plans and can cross at least one back-to-school item off their shopping lists with town planning to donate packs of paper to students in attendance.
Phillips said families already making plans for cooler weather, can also visit the West Point Youth Baseball and Softball facebook page and register for the town’s Fall Ball League until Saturday, July 29.