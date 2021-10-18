WEST POINT — The West Point Town Council passed a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to make the town’s parks and maintenance director a full-time position.
The council approved changing the position from part-time to full-time, and approved a weekly salary of $500.
West Point Mayor Gerald Schafer said the town will be hiring a new employee to fill the new full-time position, and the growth for the town’s park and the position’s maintenance duties made the change from part-time necessary.
“There’s just more to do now,” he said.
Making the position full-time could have been done earlier, but making the change now should allow the new employee to handle all of the work that needs to be done, Schafer said.
“This is past due,” he said.
Schafer also reported that the Warrior Way Market, a craft fair featuring local makers, had a successful first day over the weekend.
Councilman Timmy Smith said he spent some time out at the fair and saw plenty of people coming through, and suggested that the fair’s organizers speak with Pepsi about getting banners made to go at the town hall and on Alabama 157 to help spread the word.
The next dates of the Warrior Way Market are Nov. 6 and 20 at West Point Town Hall, Dec. 4 at West Point High School and on Jan. 8 at the town hall.
