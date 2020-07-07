A West Point man is facing drug distribution charges.
According to a press release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Community Response Team (CRT), Randall Lee Parris, 46, was arrested Monday at his residence.
Parris has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts of second degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear (FTA) warrants￼.
According to the press release, deputies executed an arrest warrant at the suspect's home on County Road 1142 where they located approximately 12 grams of ￼methamphetamine.
“We have had many complaints about this suspect from citizens in the West Point community. I am glad our CRT deputies were able to execute these warrants safely and also seize more meth from this suspect," said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Parris is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.