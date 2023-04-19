WEST POINT — The Town of West Point put the final touches this week on plans for the town’s annual Day in the Park and first-ever Fun Run, set to draw crowds to the town park along County Road 1141 the last Saturday in April.
Kicking off April 29 at 10 a.m., the no-cost community event features food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities, live music and vendors for a full day of outdoors fun, with this year’s 5K Sensory Fun Run — starting off at 7 p.m. as a way to raise money for special-needs furnishings at West point Elementary School — stretching the action into the night.
West Point mayor Gerald Schafer said it might pay to pick a parking spot early and plan to stay … at least if previous Day in the Park events offer any clues as to this year’s attendance.
“We’ll have ball games here all day, along with bounce houses, probably some water slides, and all kinds of activities,” said Schafer. “We’ve done Day in the Park for several years, and last year it was an absolute madhouse. We have close to 300 kids playing in the park league alone, so it gets busy.”
The entry fee for Fun Run participants is aimed at covering the cost of repurposing a pair of school classrooms for use as “sensory rooms” — supervised places where students with autism and other special needs can spend time when they’re feeling overwhelmed. The fundraising concept came about after West Point parent Lauren Godbee connected with council member Ashlee Phillips, who pitched the Fun Run idea as a way to increase participation as a concurrent event alongside Day in the Park.
Thanks to the Fun Run’s late-day start time, runners will be treated to all the nighttime sights of a glow run, complete with glow-in-the-dark gear that’s meant to welcome participants of all ages and abilities. The entry fee will be waived for any special-needs children who take part, with T-shirts available to special-needs runners for $10. All proceeds from the run will go directly to the purchase of sensory equipment for the pair of classrooms at West Point Elementary, noted council members.
Here’s a breakdown of the Fun Run registration fee schedule:
- Children (without receiving a T-shirt) — $20
- Children (receiving a T-shirt) — $25
- Special-needs children (without receiving a T-shirt) — Free
- Special-needs children (receiving a T-shirt) — $10
- Adults (without receiving a T-shirt) — $25
- Adults (receiving a T-shirt) — $35
Contact Godbee at 256-303-7877 for more information, and access online registration forms for the event here.