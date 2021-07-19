WEST POINT — Digging in the town of West Point should be easier after the town council voted to join 811, the call-before-you-dig phone number, and add the town’s sewer system to the underground utilities locator service.
West Point Mayor Gerald Schafer said membership is around $440 per year, and the town will send a blueprint of the town’s sewers to be incorporated into the 811 system so people will know where the sewer lines are when they dig.
Anyone planning to dig is encouraged to call the national 811 hotline to learn if there are any buried utilities in the area, but West Point’s sewer lines were not included in the hotline’s database because the town was not a member, Councilman Frankie Jones said.
“They don’t tell about our sewers because we’re not a member,” he said.
Schafer said membership in 811 also means that the organization will inform the town of any digging being done in the area, which has not been done in the past.
“You don’t know what’s going on until you ask somebody,” he said. “And you will be notified now.”
The council also talked about potential uses for the federal funding that was provided for the town through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Schafer said West Point will be receiving a total of $144,626 from the act, with half of that — $72,313.32 — recently being sent to the town and the other half coming this time next year.
The council has discussed needed repairs to the retaining wall at the town’s ball field, which is beginning to sag because of groundwater, along with raising the infield and adding a drain or ditch to prevent water from getting to the wall.
Schafer said the money could be used for that, but also asked for more ideas from the council on how to use the money.
Councilwoman Ashlee Phillips said she would like to see new equipment added to the park’s playground that is usable by toddlers.
She said she has seen some of the smaller children try to play on the equipment that is meant for bigger kids, so it would be safer and provide some peace of mind to parents to have some equipment that is meant just for them.
“There’s not anything small enough for the toddlers out there,” she said. “I just thought that it would be nice to have some toddler stuff out there that’s a little bit lower to the ground.”
The council also discussed an abandoned mobile home that was left in the road on County Road 1142 a few weeks ago and has not been moved.
Schafer said the mobile home was left in the roadway and a wrecker had to come out to move it to the side of the road, and it is missing wheels on one side and has been stripped of a lot of its metal and wiring since then.
“It is a safety issue,” he said.
Town Attorney Dan Willingham said that because the mobile home has been stripped of metal and other parts, it could be considered trash and the sheriff could order it to be removed in the name of safety.
“Basically now you’ve just got junk on the side of the road,” he said.
Schafer said the trailer is in no condition to be towed or hauled away, and Willingham said he would reach out to the sheriff to see if he could order its removal, and would also reach out to nearby junkyards to see if they have any vendors who could take the trailer apart.
