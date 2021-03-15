WEST POINT — The West Point Town Council approved the purchase of a new lawnmower and heard about the progress of road striping during Monday night’s meeting.
With only the one item on the agenda for the month’s meeting, the council approved the purchase of the mower and several attachments to go along with it for a price of $10,096.56.
West Point Mayor Gerald Schafer also updated the council on the painting of the stripes and crosswalks of County Road 1141 after its recent paving.
Last year, the council approved the paving of the paving of a 1.9 mile stretch of the road — running from County Roads 1246 to 1117 — at a price of $307,283.82.
Schafer said part of the road has been painted for around $11,400, and the rest of the road will likely be painted in a few months for around $8,000.
Schafer also told the council that a new camera has been installed on the front door of town hall, and the installer will soon be coming back to finish setting it up with a keypad and remote lock.
Town Clerk Joann Jones said when it is completed, she will be able to see anyone who comes to the front door from her desk and can unlock the door remotely to let them in.
