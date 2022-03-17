WEST POINT — West Point High School’s Performing Arts Department will reimagine the music of Elvis Presley this weekend.
One part “Grease” and one part “Footloose,” “All Shook Up” tells the story of young ruffian Chad as he becomes stranded in a small town when his motorcycle breaks down.
As the musical unfolds, a Shakespearean web of revolving love triangles begin to form as an out-of-touch mayor attempts to prevent fun from being had in any form.
“I think this is a really fun play,” says director Kim Harbison. “We sort of happened across it and based our decision on the cast that we had this year. We have wanted to have a production of “Grease” for years now and this kind of has similar vibes, but with all Elvis songs.”
For lead Patrick Sapp, his portrayal of Chad will mark his final moment in the spotlight of West Point’s auditorium.
“I’ve been in the theatre department for three years now and this is probably the most challenging performance we have done. The singing and the choreography are more difficult this year, but we have been working really hard these last couple of months to make sure it all goes well,” Sapp said.
There are four performances scheduled: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. with a ticket cost of $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-10.
