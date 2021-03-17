WEST POINT — Cullman County is mourning the loss of 16-year-old West Point High School student Christopher Owens, who was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Owens is the son of West Point High School biology teacher Becky Drummond.
The Crane Hill teen, a sophomore and junior varsity basketball player, died in a crash on County Road 940 near 6500 block.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the school said, “Christopher Owens, our student, friend, teammate, and son to our biology teacher Becky Drummond will be sincerely missed. The thoughts and prayers of our community are felt and much appreciated as we endure this time of sorrow.”
In a statement, Principal Heith Yearwood said, “We are all saddened by the loss of Chris. Not only did we lose a student, but with Chris being the son of one of our teachers, this is especially hard for our faculty, staff, and community. Our prayers are with the family at this time.”
JV Basketball Coach Mason Voce said Owens loved to play basketball. “Chris was alsways going to be the guy who texts me on Saturday, asking if he could get in the gym. He wanted to be great, and understood the time and effort it was going to take.”
Off the court, Voce said the sophomore, who was an all A student, member of the math team and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, “represented his school, his team and his community with complete class.”
Students were not in school Wednesday, but Voce said the coaches are there for them. “We have reached out to his teammates and classmates and his friends and let them know we are here for them and we will do whatever we can to help.”
After news of Owens’ death became known Tuesday night, students and coaches met in the school gym. “We just spent time together, talked about Chris and prayed for his mom, dad and two sisters. We just want the kids to know we are here if it’s to cry, or be angry - we are here.
“Chris will always be a member of our basketball program, a forever Warrior,” said Voce.
Wednesday morning, School Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said in a statement, “Our hearts are broken this morning. This young man was loved by everyone, and his family has deep roots in our school system and extended community. Please lift his family, friends, and community up in prayers as we support them during their loss.”
