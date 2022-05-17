WEST POINT — Residents of West Point will have more outdoor activities to look forward to this summer season, with the town approving new playground equipment and a string of movie nights.
At the recommendation of Councilmember Ashlee Phillips the council approved the purchase of a new set of playground equipment from the WillyGoat Toys and Playgrounds company for $33,000.
The council also approved an additional $3,426 purchase for bulk wood fibre to replace the pea gravel currently in the play area.
The three part Movie Night in the Park event will take place on June 18, July 23 and August 20. Attendees will be able to enjoy The Sandlot, Zootopia and Robin Williams’ Jumanji (respectively). Admission is free with concessions available for purchase.
With the spring season nearing its conclusion, parks director Mike Wray updated the council on the departments future plans for a fall season youth baseball league.
A five to seven year old division will utilize the town’s softball field while a second eight to twelve year old division will play in Falkville.
With no similar league in the county, Wray said that registration is open to all Cullman residents. Those wishing to participate will be able to register beginning August 1.
In other business the council:
Received a score of 40 on the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report from Tyler McKeller with Living Water Services. McKeller told the council the only cause for deduction was due to the age of the facility. McKeller estimated that the 46 year old facility was possibly the oldest facility of its kind in the state.
Approved $45,000 to be used for repaving County Road 1218.
Held the first public reading to annex residential property owned by Mary Grace Gilespie at her request.
