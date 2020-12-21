West Point full-time employees get holiday bonus

WEST POINT — The town of West Point's two full-time employees received a holiday treat after the West Point Town Council approved a one-time pay adjustment.
Town Clerk Joann Jones and Parks Director Wesley Laney will each receive a one-time payment of $1,200 from the town for the holiday season.
The council also approved an adjustment to its 2020-2021 budget to include the recently-completed project to pave County Road 1141. The council approved the paving of a 1.9 mile stretch of the road — running from County Roads 1246 to 1117 —during its September meeting, and the budget amendment approved Monday made sure that project was included in this year's budget.
The council also approved an additional payment to Good Hope Contracting after the project to pave County Road 1141 ended up costing more that originally estimated.
The project was estimated by Good Hope Contracting to cost around $282,000, but the contract included a stipulation that it could go over that cost by a certain amount, Mayor Gerald Schafer said.
The town had already paid that amount to the company, but the final cost of the project ended up being $307,283.82, so the council approved an additional payment of $23,651.82 during Monday's meeting to pay off the remaining amount owed.
"It just wound up that way," Schafer said.
There will hopefully be more paving for West Point's roads in the future, as the town has also applied for a grant to pave County Road 1246, but it will be some time before any announcements are made about the grant, Schafer said.
