WEST POINT — West Point area seniors will be pleased by the town’s efforts to expand their offerings to members of the community senior center by announcing the first town-sponsored outing on Friday, September 2.
“This will be our first trip so we wanted to see how many would be interested and go from there. We’ve already had two people sign up before we officially announce it to the whole center,” said councilmember Ashlee Phillips.
The trip will be free of charge to any of the community senior centers and will include a tour of the Cooks Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, as well as a picnic style lunch of Chick-fil-A in Delano Park.
For residents who are not a part of the senior center, or who might not want to wait until September for a community event, the town will be holding its final movie in the park this Saturday night. The event will take place in the municipal park adjacent to town hall and will feature the 1995 film Jumanji.
The council also approved a $78,000 bid from Burks Brothers Pools to perform repairs to the park’s retaining wall as well as approved up to $85,000 on upgrades to the lights on fields one, two, and four to LED lights. While Mayor Gerald Schaffer said that the town is awaiting several more bids to come in within the week, upgrades would likely be performed by LED Capital.
A representative of LED Capital addressed the council saying that the companies LED lights would be rated between 450 and 500 foot-candles, well above the standards for many parks and recreation departments’ standards.
In other business the council:
Held the second reading on the annexation of Fred’s LLC property.
Held the first reading on the annexation of both the Peggy Byrum and the Rebeca Davis properties.
Approved the resolution of the Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax Act for 2022-2023.