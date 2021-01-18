WEST POINT — While there is no formal request yet, the West Point town council on Monday discussed the possibility of extending sewer lines across Highway 157 for a subdivision in the planning stages.
Town attorney Dan Willingham asked if the town would consider extending sewer service, noting that the developer has approached him about it.
He said the planned 40-lot subdivision would likely be annexed into the town and would bring approximately $620 per month additional sales tax because of the population increase. Sales tax in Cullman County is divided amongst the municipalities according to population.
“If you can get it [sewer line] to the property, that will be an incentive,” Willingham said. “Y’all have a housing shortage in West Point. Cullman County has a shortage.”
Mayor Gerald Schafer said it’s something the town would consider. “I would say we could probably do that,” he said. “We still have a good bit of capacity on the sewer.”
In other business, the council approved appointing Wesley Freeman to the position of Park/Maintenance Director, replacing Wesley Laney.
