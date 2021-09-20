WEST POINT — The West Point Town Council approved its 2021-2022 budget during Monday’s meeting, and also discussed a new market coming to the town to highlight local makers.
Revenues for the town are projected to increase by a little more than 25 percent over the next year compared with the 2020-2021 budget, with a total of $555,812 budgeted this year compared to $415,812 last year. The increase in revenue mainly comes with the town’s sales tax, with sales tax revenues of $372,000 projected for the coming year compared to $255,000 budgeted last year.
Expenditures for the town are not expected to increase much from last year, with $365,638.58 budgeted for the coming year compared to $337,183.58 budgeted in 2020-2021.
The town should carry a large positive balance into next year with the increase in revenues, but there are also projects on the horizon for which the money can be used — including the paving of some of the town’s roads, Mayor Gerald Schafer said in the budget hearing before Monday’s meeting.
“I think we need to save that money for the big things, like the roads and all,” he said.
The coming year’s budget also includes $8,000 set aside for the town to support community events, and the council agreed Monday to provide up to $4,000 to sponsor West Point First Baptist Church in providing Thanksgiving meals later this year.
The council also heard from town resident Brandi Thrasher, who spoke to members about hosting a monthly event to let local farmers and craftspeople sell their wares outside of the town hall.
She said she has organized similar events over the past several years while she was living in other states, and believes there are residents in West Point who work out of their homes to sell handmade or homegrown items who would like the chance to set up booths and sell their wares on a regular basis.
“We have a lot of small businesses in our community who don’t get a chance to get their foot out there, to get the word out there about what they do,” she said.
Thrasher said the Warrior Way Market is planned to be on one Saturday per month, with the first date set for Oct. 16.
Vendors would pay a fee of around $30 to sell at the market, and the proceeds from the event could go toward something like a scholarship for a West Point High School graduate, new playground equipment or some other thing to benefit the town, she said.
The council gave the go-ahead for the market to proceed in October and begin its monthly schedule, but said Thrasher would need to coordinate with the town to make sure the market does not interfere with town hall reservations or ball games.
“I think it’ll bring people in, and I think it’ll be a good idea,” said Councilwoman Ashlee Phillips.
