WEST POINT — West Point just got a little bigger. During Monday night’s meeting, the town council approved the annexation of three separate properties.
Two properties, owned by Peggy Byrum and Rebecca Davis, had their second public readings, finalizing their position within the town limits. With all members present, the council was able to suspend the rules requiring two public readings of the annexation of a third property, owned by Terry Parker, with a unanimous vote.
The council was also updated by Muntingh Hamman with LED Capital on the status of the new LED lights approved for the baseball field and walking paths. Hamman said the lights are estimated to ship within five to six days and arrive the week of Oct. 17, and would be installed the following week.
“We hope to have everything done by the end of next month. If not, it will be the first week of November,” Hamman said.
Hamman also said, to best of his knowledge, the lights to be installed along the town’s walkways would be the first of its kind in the state to be operated completely by solar energy.
In addition to this update Mayor Gerald Schafer reported that the paving to County Roads 1246 and 1218 were complete and awaiting striping. “They look like a super highway,” he said.
- In other business the council:
- Approved to place a bid for the purchase of a new/used ATV.
- Received an update from councilmember Ashlee Phillips that work was being done on the float for West Point High School’s Homecoming this Thursday, and that the float would be featured in the upcoming Cullman County Fair Parade on Oct. 1.
- Held a closed executive session to “discuss the good name and reputation of an individual.”