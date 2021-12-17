WES students raise money for Imagination Library

Students at West Elementary School held a holiday fundraiser to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, via the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County for the Cullman County Imagination Library. The program provides free books via mail to children under five years of age.
“As part of their Christmas celebration, each child was encouraged to donate just one dollar to the cause, and many children brought in a few extra dollars,” Misty Waldrop, West Elementary librarian, said. "Together, they raised over $190, and this money will sponsor the books for seven preschool-aged children in 2022.”
Sixth grade teacher Sharyn Hollingsworth said she was proud to see students respond to the community project as an opportunity to give rather than receive for the holiday season.
“The Imagination Library is a wonderful local program sponsored by the Cullman Electric Cooperative. I'd love for others in the community to see what our kiddos did and get involved, because it’s such a great program,” she said. “We are excited to spread the joy of reading with our community. Reading is the foundation for learning, and having this program in Cullman is equipping our children for long-term success.”
West Elementary sixth graders presented a check to the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County for the Imagination Library on Dec. 16.
“Donating to the Imagination Library is good because it will help kids grow and learn to love reading,” Emma Potter, a sixth-grade student at West Elementary School, said.
Oakleigh Calahan, Vice-President of the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County, added: “We are thrilled to see children interested in this program and excited to give back to the community. The Cullman County Imagination Library is locally funded, and all donations help make this program a reality.”
